Mark Carney: Secures Majority for Liberal Government Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has successfully secured a parliamentary majority for his Liberal government, strengthening his ability to tackle trade tensions initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

This political victory not only ensures a more stable governance environment for the Liberals but also delays the need for an election until at least 2029. Carney's leadership has been fortified by recent defections from opposition members to his party.

As Carney focuses on economic stability and U.S. trade issues, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre criticizes him for backroom dealings. Carney's success continues to position him as a pivotal figure in Canadian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)