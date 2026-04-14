Amit Shah Promises Resolution to Gorkha Issue in West Bengal Poll Rally
Union Home Minister Amit Shah pledges to constitutionally resolve the Gorkha issue and promote development in the Darjeeling hills, without dividing West Bengal, if BJP comes to power. At a poll rally, he emphasizes tackling illegal immigration, political violence, and promoting agricultural and infrastructural growth in the state.
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made significant promises for the resolution of the Gorkha issue in West Bengal's Darjeeling region. Speaking at a campaign rally, Shah assured that the BJP would address the demand for constitutional resolution without dividing the state, highlighting the party's manifesto focusing on north Bengal-centric developments.
Shah underscored BJP's commitment to end political violence, illegal immigration, and institutionalize infrastructural projects, including eco-adventure hubs and advanced educational facilities. Addressing the ongoing agrarian distress, he vowed to facilitate interstate trade of agricultural produce to benefit the local farmers and address market imbalances.
The rally also saw Shah articulating strong opposition against the state government, accusing it of disrespect towards India's President and mishandling regional issues. As elections approach, the BJP's campaign intensifies its focus on regional development, political reform, and enhancing economic opportunities, reflecting the broader aspirations of the voter base in West Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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