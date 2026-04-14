Escalating Tensions: China's Stance on the US Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz

In a significant development, China has criticized the United States' recent blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a 'dangerous and irresponsible move.' The move, aimed at crippling Iran's oil supplies, has been condemned by Beijing, which has urged both Washington and Tehran to adhere to an existing ceasefire agreement.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, expressed concerns that the US's actions might escalate tensions and destabilize the region. He stressed the importance of resolving disputes through diplomatic means, emphasizing China's commitment to working with the international community to restore peace and stability in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to China underscores the gravity of the situation. Lavrov is expected to hold discussions with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, concerning the US-Iran conflict and other international issues. Amid this diplomatic activity, China has stated its readiness to respond with countermeasures if the US imposes further tariffs on Chinese goods.