Diplomatic Dialogues: Modi and Trump Strengthen Ties

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation. The dialogue included prospective big-ticket deals, notably in the energy sector, according to US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor.

Gor highlighted that both countries anticipate finalizing several major agreements in the forthcoming days and weeks. The conversation also touched on critical geopolitical issues, such as the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in West Asia.

This call marked the third interaction between the leaders this year, following previous discussions on trade progress and regional stability. President Trump concluded the conversation with a warm note of admiration for Prime Minister Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)