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Kremlin's Internet Crackdown Spurs Elite Backlash Amidst Political Tensions

Russia's temporary mobile internet shutdowns, initiated for security reasons, have sparked discontent among the elite due to business losses and public inconvenience. While Kremlin assures temporary measures, Kremlin insiders express frustration. The situation, coinciding with imminent elections, risks undermining support for President Putin's ruling party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:26 IST
Kremlin's Internet Crackdown Spurs Elite Backlash Amidst Political Tensions
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The Kremlin reassured Russian citizens on Tuesday that recent mobile internet shutdowns are temporary, despite causing significant disruption to millions. The measures, implemented in Moscow and various regions, are ostensibly to prevent Ukrainian drones from utilizing internet services for attacks, according to authorities.

Meta's WhatsApp is fully blocked, and Telegram usage has become challenging after the services were accused of not adhering to Russian regulations. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov justified the restrictions under 'security considerations' but noted they would be lifted once deemed unnecessary. The crackdown, however, has angered many, including senior officials and business figures lobbying for moderation due to financial losses.

The discontent expressed by insiders indicates broader unrest, potentially complicating support for President Putin and the ruling United Russia party in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Meanwhile, efforts to transition users to a state-backed messenger, MAX, face resistance amid surveillance concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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