The Kremlin reassured Russian citizens on Tuesday that recent mobile internet shutdowns are temporary, despite causing significant disruption to millions. The measures, implemented in Moscow and various regions, are ostensibly to prevent Ukrainian drones from utilizing internet services for attacks, according to authorities.

Meta's WhatsApp is fully blocked, and Telegram usage has become challenging after the services were accused of not adhering to Russian regulations. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov justified the restrictions under 'security considerations' but noted they would be lifted once deemed unnecessary. The crackdown, however, has angered many, including senior officials and business figures lobbying for moderation due to financial losses.

The discontent expressed by insiders indicates broader unrest, potentially complicating support for President Putin and the ruling United Russia party in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Meanwhile, efforts to transition users to a state-backed messenger, MAX, face resistance amid surveillance concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)