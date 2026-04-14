Eric Trump Joins Presidential Visit to China Amid Business Concerns

Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, along with his wife Lara, is set to join the president's forthcoming visit to China. The trip, scheduled for May 14-15, has sparked speculation regarding the influence of Trump's family business interests on international relations.

According to Kimberly Benza, a spokeswoman for the Trump Organization, Eric will attend in a purely personal capacity, aiming to demonstrate support for his father's administration. Despite previous criticisms of the Biden family for similar activities, Eric has no business interests or plans in China, and will not be involved in any private negotiations.

The announcement has raised eyebrows in Washington, where concerns persist over potential conflicts of interest with President Trump's wealth being largely managed by family members. These concerns echo previous allegations made by Donald Trump against Hunter Biden for leveraging his father's political influence for business gains in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)