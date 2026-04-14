Congress Expels Hazeena Syed Over Anti-Party Allegations

The Congress party has expelled M Hazeena Syed for a period of six years, effective immediately. Syed's expulsion was announced by Tariq Anwar, Disciplinary Action Committee member secretary, citing her anti-party activities.

The expulsion follows Syed's explosive allegations against Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba and other senior leaders after being overlooked for a ticket in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Syed's social media rants included personal attacks on Lamba, financial misconduct accusations, and objectionable remarks about K C Venugopal, leading to her expulsion.

(With inputs from agencies.)