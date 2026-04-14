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Congress Expels Hazeena Syed Over Anti-Party Allegations

M Hazeena Syed has been expelled from the Congress party for six years following accusations against Mahila Congress leader Alka Lamba and other senior leaders. Her removal, announced by Tariq Anwar, is due to anti-party activities and personal attacks on leaders via social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:32 IST
Congress Expels Hazeena Syed Over Anti-Party Allegations
Congress
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has expelled M Hazeena Syed for a period of six years, effective immediately. Syed's expulsion was announced by Tariq Anwar, Disciplinary Action Committee member secretary, citing her anti-party activities.

The expulsion follows Syed's explosive allegations against Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba and other senior leaders after being overlooked for a ticket in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Syed's social media rants included personal attacks on Lamba, financial misconduct accusations, and objectionable remarks about K C Venugopal, leading to her expulsion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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