Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Slams Centre Over Delimitation Controversy
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the BJP-led central government over the proposed delimitation exercise, accusing it of punishing southern states like Tamil Nadu. He warned against the federal plans in the upcoming special parliamentary session and called on Minister Piyush Goyal to speak respectfully.
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has taken aim at the central government, accusing it of marginalizing southern states through a proposed delimitation exercise that allegedly penalizes effective population control efforts.
Speaking on Tuesday, Stalin announced that the BJP's purported plans for the upcoming parliamentary special session include what he describes as a 'conspiracy' against progressive states like Tamil Nadu. He challenged Union Minister Piyush Goyal to demonstrate greater respect and warned him against dismissive attitudes.
The Chief Minister argued that suppressing Tamil Nadu's political relevance equates to disrespecting its people, known for their cultural pride and self-respect. Stalin also criticized AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for supporting central policies, claiming it translates into backing for the BJP's regressive stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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