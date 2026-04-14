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Germany Boosts South African Renewable Energy with €200M Loan

Germany has committed to provide South Africa with a €200 million concessional climate loan to support investments in the power grid and renewable energy. This deal is a part of a broader cooperation strategy including critical minerals, with additional EU funding extended for green hydrogen and battery projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:13 IST
Germany Boosts South African Renewable Energy with €200M Loan

Germany has made a significant commitment by agreeing to provide South Africa with a €200 million concessional climate loan aimed at bolstering the nation's power grid and renewable energy capacity. This was announced following discussions between South Africa's foreign minister, Ronald Lamola, and his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, in Berlin.

Minister Lamola further elaborated that Germany, alongside the European Union, had extended over €270 million in funding for initiatives related to the green hydrogen and battery value chain. This came as both nations sought to deepen cooperation on critical minerals.

Despite past tensions with the United States during Donald Trump's presidency, South Africa expressed gratitude for Germany's support. Trump had previously excluded South Africa from the G20 meetings, criticizing its domestic policies. Nonetheless, South Africa remains committed to addressing historical inequalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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