Irish Minister Resigns Amid Fuel Price Protest Fallout
Junior minister Michael Healy-Rae resigned in protest over the Irish government's handling of fuel price surges, opting to join opposition no-confidence vote. His departure is a blow to the coalition's majority. In response, the government initiated financial measures to alleviate consumer and business impacts.
- Country:
- Ireland
Michael Healy-Rae, an Irish junior minister, resigned on Tuesday amid dissatisfaction with the government's response to recent public protests over rising fuel prices. His announcement came as a surprise during a parliamentary debate, signaling a shift in political support.
The government's handling of the crisis has led Healy-Rae, a key independent lawmaker, to join the opposition in a no-confidence vote against the coalition. The ruling party had previously depended on his support for maintaining its majority.
In an effort to quash the growing dissent, the government unveiled a 500 million euro package, including spending increases and tax cuts, to mitigate the impact on both consumers and businesses. This follows a preceding 250 million euro measure introduced weeks earlier.
(With inputs from agencies.)