Irish Minister Resigns Amid Fuel Price Protest Fallout

Michael Healy-Rae, an Irish junior minister, resigned on Tuesday amid dissatisfaction with the government's response to recent public protests over rising fuel prices. His announcement came as a surprise during a parliamentary debate, signaling a shift in political support.

The government's handling of the crisis has led Healy-Rae, a key independent lawmaker, to join the opposition in a no-confidence vote against the coalition. The ruling party had previously depended on his support for maintaining its majority.

In an effort to quash the growing dissent, the government unveiled a 500 million euro package, including spending increases and tax cuts, to mitigate the impact on both consumers and businesses. This follows a preceding 250 million euro measure introduced weeks earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)