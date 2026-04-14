Brazil's Presidential Race: Lula vs. Bolsonaro - A Head-to-Head Showdown

The Brazilian presidential election is intensifying as a new poll reveals leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva marginally leading his right-wing opponent, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, in a potential runoff. According to the CNT/MDA survey released Tuesday, Lula holds 44.9% of the votes against Flavio Bolsonaro's 40.2%.

The poll presents a different picture from previous surveys that showed a statistical tie between the two candidates in a hypothetical runoff scenario. Notably, Lula's initial lead is diminishing as Flavio gains momentum, particularly after receiving public endorsement from his father, the far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently under house arrest.

A recent Datafolha poll underscored the narrowing gap, showing Flavio Bolsonaro with a slight edge of 46% to Lula's 45% in a runoff. The CNT/MDA poll surveyed 2,002 participants across 140 Brazilian municipalities between April 8th and 12th and carries a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points.

(With inputs from agencies.)