Amid Iran Conflict, Inflation And Fed Leadership On The Spotlight

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed confidence that core inflation would decrease in the U.S. even amidst the ongoing conflict with Iran. He urged the Federal Reserve to reassess interest rates, while understanding their cautious approach given the uncertainties.

Bessent addressed inquiries about potential shifts in the Trump administration's stance on interest rate cuts, affirming the need for eventual reductions. He downplayed the war's effect on core inflation, noting a decline in many sectors and forecasting rapid price falls post-conflict.

Rising consumer prices, particularly due to surging energy costs, have negatively impacted Trump's approval ratings. With Kevin Warsh's nomination to succeed Jerome Powell as Fed Chair stalled, Bessent revealed an arrangement with Senator Thom Tillis to advance Warsh's hearing amidst ongoing political challenges.