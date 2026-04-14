FTC Cracks Down on False 'Made in USA' Claims

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has reached settlements in three lawsuits against companies accused of falsely marketing their products as 'Made in the USA.' These cases were prioritized following President Donald Trump's executive order last month to crack down on deceptive 'Made in America' claims that exploit patriotic consumers.

A notable case involves Americana Liberty, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which falsely labeled China-sourced American flags as domestic products. Americana Liberty has agreed to refund $167,743 to consumers who were misled by these claims. The company's other products, like flagpoles and military flags, were also included in the settlement.

Other companies involved include New York-based TouchTunes Music and Chicago-based Oak Street Bootmakers, who marketed products with international components as American-made. They will reimburse consumers $625,000 and $75,000, respectively. All companies have settled without admitting wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)