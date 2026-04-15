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From Negotiator to Ambassador: Roelf Meyer's New Role

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Roelf Meyer, a key figure in the 1990s negotiations to end apartheid, as the new ambassador to the United States. Meyer has a significant political background, having been involved in past landmark negotiations and later serving in Nelson Mandela's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 00:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 00:19 IST
From Negotiator to Ambassador: Roelf Meyer's New Role

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Roelf Meyer as the country's ambassador to the United States. Meyer's involvement in South African politics dates back to the 1990s when he was a chief negotiator during the talks that ended apartheid.

The appointment follows more than a year without a South African ambassador in Washington after Ebrahim Rasool's expulsion amid tensions with the Trump administration. Meyer's diplomatic experience comes at a crucial time for South African-U.S. relations.

Meyer, 78, previously represented the white minority National Party government and later served as a minister under Nelson Mandela's leadership, showcasing his capability to bridge divides in varying political climates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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