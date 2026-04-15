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Scandal Rocks California: Eric Swalwell Resigns Amid Assault Allegations

Eric Swalwell, a U.S. Representative, has resigned amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including from Lonna Drewes who accused him of drugging her. Swalwell's campaign for Governor of California is also suspended. The accusations and resignation leave Tom Steyer and Katie Porter as leading Democratic candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 01:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 01:25 IST
Scandal Rocks California: Eric Swalwell Resigns Amid Assault Allegations

In a startling turn of events, U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell resigned on Tuesday following a new accusation of sexual misconduct brought against him. The embattled Democratic politician also announced the suspension of his gubernatorial campaign.

Lonna Drewes publicly alleged that Swalwell drugged and raped her in 2018, making this the fifth accusation he faces. Drewes, represented by attorney Lisa Bloom, plans to file a police report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, supported by evidence including text messages and witness information.

Swalwell's departure leaves Tom Steyer and Katie Porter as prominent Democratic contenders in the race to replace Governor Gavin Newsom. Despite denying the accusations, Swalwell acknowledged past misjudgments in a statement, while further investigations are underway.

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