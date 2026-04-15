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Emergency Meeting on Delimitation: CM Stalin's Strategic Move

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to hold a crucial meeting with DMK MPs to address potential impacts from the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise. Scheduled for 11 am, the virtual meeting from Dharmapuri aims to establish the party's parliamentary strategy amid ongoing electoral activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2026 09:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 09:54 IST
Emergency Meeting on Delimitation: CM Stalin's Strategic Move
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The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin, has called for an emergency meeting with DMK Members of Parliament to discuss the implications of a proposed delimitation exercise by the central government. The session is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 am and will take place via video conference from Dharmapuri.

This urgent assembly aims to determine the strategic approach to be followed in Parliament regarding the delimitation issue. Despite his demanding schedule with election campaigns, Stalin emphasizes the importance of aligning the party's parliamentary stance on this significant matter.

Party insiders indicate that this meeting is crucial for formulating a coherent response to the central proposal, which could significantly impact the political landscape in Tamil Nadu.

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