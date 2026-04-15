A Precious Alliance: The Stability of China-Russia Relations Amid Global Chaos

Chinese President Xi Jinping has attributed special value to the enduring relationship between China and Russia, citing its stability and certainty in a world fraught with change and chaos.

Speaking in Beijing with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Xi underscored the necessity of a robust strategic partnership to protect the legitimate interests of both nations and the unity of the Global South.

Xi stressed the importance of multilateralism in revitalizing the United Nations and steering the international order towards justice and reason, amidst lingering global uncertainties such as the Iran situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)