A Precious Alliance: The Stability of China-Russia Relations Amid Global Chaos
Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted the critical nature of the stable and certain relationship between China and Russia during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Beijing. In a world marked by chaos, Xi emphasized the importance of strategic collaboration to defend the nations' interests and uphold multilateralism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:29 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese President Xi Jinping has attributed special value to the enduring relationship between China and Russia, citing its stability and certainty in a world fraught with change and chaos.
Speaking in Beijing with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Xi underscored the necessity of a robust strategic partnership to protect the legitimate interests of both nations and the unity of the Global South.
Xi stressed the importance of multilateralism in revitalizing the United Nations and steering the international order towards justice and reason, amidst lingering global uncertainties such as the Iran situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)