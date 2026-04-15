Russia Poised to Boost Energy Supplies to China Amid Diplomatic Engagements

Russia is gearing up to enhance its energy exports to China, coinciding with an expected visit from President Vladimir Putin. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov revealed this in a press briefing held in Beijing on Wednesday.

Lavrov mentioned that the high-level diplomatic engagement would occur in the first half of the year, while a newspaper source indicated it might happen during the week starting May 18. Meeting with Lavrov, Chinese President Xi Jinping reinforced the commitment between the two nations, emphasizing mutual trust and cooperation.

Additionally, U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet Xi in mid-May. Lavrov stressed Russia's readiness to assist China and other nations encountering energy shortages due to the Middle East crisis, positioning Russia as a stable partner against global market disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)