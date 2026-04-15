Karnataka Congress Suspends MLC Abdul Jabbar for Defying Party Lines

The Karnataka Congress has taken disciplinary action against its Member of Legislative Council, Abdul Jabbar, by suspending him for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities during the recent by-elections in the Davanagere South Assembly constituency. The decision was announced on Wednesday, following Jabbar's support of rival candidates during the polls.

Jabbar, who had sought a ticket to contest the Davanagere seat for the Assembly, expressed his hopes to advance from his current role as MLC. Despite his experience and contributions to the party, the Congress chose to field Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjuna instead, leading to Jabbar's discontent and alleged support for other candidates.

The suspension order was issued by the party's state president and Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar. The move underscores the party's stance on maintaining discipline and unity, especially during critical electoral periods. The by-elections held on April 9 also featured the BJP's candidate, Srinivas T Dasakariyappa, competing for the seat left vacant by Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

(With inputs from agencies.)