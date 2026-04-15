Left Menu

Karnataka Congress Suspends MLC Abdul Jabbar for Defying Party Lines

Karnataka Congress suspended Abdul Jabbar, an MLC, for backing rival candidates in Davanagere South bypolls. Jabbar had sought nomination for the Assembly seat but was overlooked in favor of Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjuna. The suspension highlights the party's immediate action against internal discord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:52 IST
Karnataka Congress Suspends MLC Abdul Jabbar for Defying Party Lines
Karanataka MLC Abdul Jabbar, now suspended from Congress (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Congress has taken disciplinary action against its Member of Legislative Council, Abdul Jabbar, by suspending him for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities during the recent by-elections in the Davanagere South Assembly constituency. The decision was announced on Wednesday, following Jabbar's support of rival candidates during the polls.

Jabbar, who had sought a ticket to contest the Davanagere seat for the Assembly, expressed his hopes to advance from his current role as MLC. Despite his experience and contributions to the party, the Congress chose to field Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjuna instead, leading to Jabbar's discontent and alleged support for other candidates.

The suspension order was issued by the party's state president and Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar. The move underscores the party's stance on maintaining discipline and unity, especially during critical electoral periods. The by-elections held on April 9 also featured the BJP's candidate, Srinivas T Dasakariyappa, competing for the seat left vacant by Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Abdullah Calls for End to Conflicts

Abdullah Calls for End to Conflicts

 India
2
Delhi HC Allows Sperm Retrieval of Soldier in Vegetative State

Delhi HC Allows Sperm Retrieval of Soldier in Vegetative State

 India
3
Peter Magyar to Form New Hungarian Government

Peter Magyar to Form New Hungarian Government

 Hungary
4
Innovative Solar Machines to Combat Stubble Burning in Uttar Pradesh

Innovative Solar Machines to Combat Stubble Burning in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026