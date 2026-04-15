Tamil Nadu vs Delhi: Political Clashes and Campaign Promises
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin asserts the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as a fight against Delhi. Speaking in Thoothukudi, he campaigns for DMK candidate M C Ramajayam, pledges local development, champions the Dravidian Model's achievements, and criticizes the Union government's policies affecting Tamil Nadu.
- Country:
- India
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin reignited the political fervor on Wednesday by describing the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as a showdown between the state's team and that of Delhi. At a public meeting in Ottapidaram, Thoothukudi, he called on voters to oust the Delhi 'team' to safeguard Tamil Nadu's self-respect.
Campaigning for DMK candidate M C Ramajayam, Udhayanidhi highlighted the candidate's accessibility and commitment to local issues like water connectivity and infrastructure. He criticized the previous AIADMK regime with specific references to incidents like the Sterlite protests under former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Emphasizing achievements of the Dravidian Model government, Udhayanidhi cited initiatives like free bus travel for women, student laptop distributions, and emergency relief during natural disasters. He targeted the Union government over perceived biases against Tamil Nadu and promised increased financial aid and infrastructure if DMK is re-elected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
'I am not Palaniswami to mortgage Tamil people's self-respect for Rs 2,000 cr from Centre': CM Stalin hits out at AIADMK brass in Ranipet.
Udhayanidhi Stalin's Roadshow: Rallying for Dravidian Model 2.0
Stalin's Vision: Dravidian Model 2.0 and Empowerment Schemes
Stalin's Vision: The Dravidian Model 2.0