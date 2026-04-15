Tamil Nadu vs Delhi: Political Clashes and Campaign Promises

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin reignited the political fervor on Wednesday by describing the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as a showdown between the state's team and that of Delhi. At a public meeting in Ottapidaram, Thoothukudi, he called on voters to oust the Delhi 'team' to safeguard Tamil Nadu's self-respect.

Campaigning for DMK candidate M C Ramajayam, Udhayanidhi highlighted the candidate's accessibility and commitment to local issues like water connectivity and infrastructure. He criticized the previous AIADMK regime with specific references to incidents like the Sterlite protests under former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Emphasizing achievements of the Dravidian Model government, Udhayanidhi cited initiatives like free bus travel for women, student laptop distributions, and emergency relief during natural disasters. He targeted the Union government over perceived biases against Tamil Nadu and promised increased financial aid and infrastructure if DMK is re-elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)