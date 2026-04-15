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Supreme Court Stays Bail of Controversial Congress Leader

Pawan Khera, a Congress leader, faces intensified scrutiny as the Supreme Court halts his anticipatory bail previously granted by Telangana High Court. BJP accuses Khera of orchestrating politically motivated allegations against Assam's Chief Minister and connections to Pakistan, stirring controversy in Indian political discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:23 IST
Supreme Court Stays Bail of Controversial Congress Leader
Khera
  • Country:
  • India

The political tensions between the BJP and Congress have intensified as the Supreme Court stayed the anticipatory bail of Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday. The court's decision comes as Khera is accused of launching a politically driven campaign targeting Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that Khera's actions against the Chief Minister and his family were part of a larger politically motivated plot, purportedly sponsored by Pakistan. The accusations revolve around claims of fake companies and false allegations linked to Sarma's wife.

As the political drama unfolds, the Supreme Court has called for responses from Khera and others while the bench, comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and A S Chandurkar, stayed the Telangana High Court's previous order. The spotlight now remains on the interplay of allegations and legal proceedings, awaiting further developments in the coming weeks.

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