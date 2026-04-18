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R K Singh's New Political Frontier: A Vision for Honest Leadership in Bihar

Former Union minister R K Singh plans to launch a new political party focused on honesty, education, and caste-free ideals. After quitting BJP, Singh aims to tackle corruption in Bihar politics, criticizing JD(U) and the current leadership. His party seeks to bring positive change in the state's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:33 IST
R K Singh's New Political Frontier: A Vision for Honest Leadership in Bihar
R K Singh
  • Country:
  • India

R K Singh, a former bureaucrat and ex-Union minister, intends to launch a new political party focusing on honesty and public interest, after departing from the BJP. Aiming to address political corruption, his movement targets reform in Bihar's governance.

Singh, a former IAS officer, held the position of Union home secretary before a political stint in the Modi government. Suspended from the BJP for vocal criticism, Singh maintains his new vision will attract educated, caste-free individuals committed to Bihar's political future.

Criticizing Bihar's political landscape, Singh took aim at JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar's administration and current Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, questioning their integrity and the extent of corruption during their terms. Singh's new party promises to invigorate state politics with a commitment to transparency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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