Women's Bill Defeat: A 'Black Day' in Indian Democracy

At a rally in Nidadavolu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu denounced the defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha as a 'black day' for Indian democracy. He addressed the gathering alongside senior NDA leaders, including BJP president PVN Madhav.

Naidu sharply criticized the Indian National Congress, accusing them of orchestrating the bill's defeat to undermine women's confidence. The bill, which aimed to provide 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies, was defeated due to a lack of the required two-thirds majority.

The TDP leader called the blocking of the bill a 'national betrayal' and urged women across India to express their discontent. He reaffirmed commitment to increasing Lok Sabha seats, asserting that the defeat unjustly hampers women's rightful representation in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)