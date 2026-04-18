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Women's Bill Defeat: A 'Black Day' in Indian Democracy

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the Lok Sabha's defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it a 'black day' in Indian democracy. He accused opposition parties, led by the Indian National Congress, of national betrayal and urged women to oppose the bill's defeat. Naidu asserted that the bill's failure undermines women's confidence and called for greater representation of women in legislative bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:14 IST
Women's Bill Defeat: A 'Black Day' in Indian Democracy
  • Country:
  • India

At a rally in Nidadavolu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu denounced the defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha as a 'black day' for Indian democracy. He addressed the gathering alongside senior NDA leaders, including BJP president PVN Madhav.

Naidu sharply criticized the Indian National Congress, accusing them of orchestrating the bill's defeat to undermine women's confidence. The bill, which aimed to provide 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies, was defeated due to a lack of the required two-thirds majority.

The TDP leader called the blocking of the bill a 'national betrayal' and urged women across India to express their discontent. He reaffirmed commitment to increasing Lok Sabha seats, asserting that the defeat unjustly hampers women's rightful representation in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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