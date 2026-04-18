Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Stance on Women's Reservation
The Congress party accused the Modi administration of inconsistency regarding women's reservation in legislatures. Amid calls for immediate implementation, Congress charged the government with insidious proposals linking delimitation to reservation. A proposed Constitutional amendment to increase Lok Sabha seats was defeated, and Congress views this as a triumph for democracy.
- Country:
- India
In an ongoing political debate, the Congress party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of inconsistent positioning on the implementation of women's reservation in legislatures.
Alleging a clandestine agenda, Congress highlights a perceived linkage between women's reservation and a proposed delimitation exercise, which they claim to be misleading. The recently defeated Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill aimed to introduce a 33 percent reservation for women in legislative bodies, sparking intense discussions within Parliament.
With the defeat of this amendment, Congress perceives this as a victory for democratic principles, questioning both the outcome and the motivations behind the proposed legislative changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Clash Unfolds Over Women's Empowerment Bill
Debate Ignites as Opposition Blocks Women’s Reservation Bill
A 'Betrayal of Women's Power': Controversy Over Defeated Women's Reservation Bill
Shiv Sena's Protests Ignite Debate Over Women's Reservation Bill
Women's Reservation Bill's Defeat Sparks Political Showdown