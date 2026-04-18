Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Stance on Women's Reservation

In an ongoing political debate, the Congress party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of inconsistent positioning on the implementation of women's reservation in legislatures.

Alleging a clandestine agenda, Congress highlights a perceived linkage between women's reservation and a proposed delimitation exercise, which they claim to be misleading. The recently defeated Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill aimed to introduce a 33 percent reservation for women in legislative bodies, sparking intense discussions within Parliament.

With the defeat of this amendment, Congress perceives this as a victory for democratic principles, questioning both the outcome and the motivations behind the proposed legislative changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)