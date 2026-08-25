"Official's language use mirrors CM's language:" Bihar Assembly LoP Tejashwi Yadav demands apology of Bihar exam officer over 'Dogs Bark' remark

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has demanded an apology from Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Examination Controller Rajesh Kumar for his "dog-barking" remarks, declaring that immediate action over such remarks is required to ensure that a precedent of displaying alleged arrogance toward the people is not allowed to take root in the state. Speaking to ANI, the RJD leader launched a scathing attack on the Bihar administration over the ongoing student protest over the 70th BPSC examination row, stating that the examination controller's comments against the protesters reflect the Chief Minister's own language.

"This official should be removed immediately and made to apologise. It is beyond comprehension. Immediate action is required to prevent such a precedent from taking root--where, in the future, people feel free to abuse the public, the youth, or students, or to fire AK-47s, file false cases, and orchestrate paper leaks. No one is being held accountable for this. The examination is being cancelled repeatedly, yet no responsibility is being fixed. This is a truly deplorable and low-level statement. Now that a person with a criminal image has become Chief Minister, the language used by officials is mirroring the Chief Minister's own language," said Yadav. Yadav's remarks came after Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Examination Controller Rajesh Kumar, while answering queries on allegations of irregularities and paper leaks, declared, "Haathi chale bazaar, kutta bhaunke hazaar" (An elephant walks through the market while a thousand dogs bark). The controversial comments triggered a massive backlash among protesting students, who subsequently raised slogans against the official's remarks.

The students in Bihar are staging a protest at Gardanibagh, demanding the cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination over alleged irregularities and paper leaks. The agitation has also centred on the proposed Teacher Recruitment Examination - Fourth Phase (TRE-4) process, with the students objecting to the proposal of conducting the TRE-4 exams in two phases across the state while demanding the release of the official TRE-4 advertisement. Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav wrote a letter to Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary regarding the ongoing BPSC examination row, urging him not to ignore the protesters' demands and engage in constructive dialogue to find an immediate resolution of the matter.

In his letter, Yadav urged the state administration to conduct the TRE 4 as a single examination and immediately end the alleged discrimination faced by Hindi-speaking candidates in the BPSC Civil Services Main Examination and interview. He further demanded complete transparency in all competitive exams, including Sub-Inspector, Constable, BSSC, and BPSC. He also demanded a high-level independent inquiry into past examinations and take strict action against recruitment mafias.

The RJD leader also urged the government to promptly announce time-bound exam schedules for all pending tests, including the BSSC Intermediate, CGL, ASO, BSO, Librarian, and Accountant recruitment drives. (ANI)