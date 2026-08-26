Tripura: CISF detects 4 suspected Bangladeshi nationals, Indian handler at Agartala airport

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala detected four persons suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals travelling with the assistance of an Indian handler. According to the CISF release, the five passengers came under suspicion during routine surveillance by CISF personnel. Their details were subsequently verified in coordination with the concerned units of Tripura Police and other agencies.

During verification, it was found that one of the passengers was an Indian national and was allegedly acting as a handler for the remaining four suspected Bangladeshi nationals. The group was scheduled to travel from Agartala to Kolkata by IndiGo flight 6E 6097. From Kolkata, three of the passengers were scheduled to travel to Delhi by IndiGo flight 6E 6183, while one passenger was scheduled to travel to Bengaluru by IndiGo flight 6E 757, as per the release.

Following the preliminary verification, all five persons were handed over to the local Airport Police Station for further legal action. The case is being investigated by the concerned authorities. CISF continues to maintain surveillance and carry out security checks at airports in coordination with other law-enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)