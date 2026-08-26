Karnataka minister Muniyappa dismisses BJP charges against Nagendra

Karnataka Minister KH Muniyappa on Wednesday dismissed allegations against minister B Nagendra in the alleged Karnataka Dalit Valmiki Corporation scam, saying investigations, including by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), had been conducted and no charges against him had been proved. Muniyappa said the funds referred to in connection with the case had already been deposited and there was no issue on that front.

"Investigations have been conducted, including by the SIT, and no allegations against Nagendra have been proved. The money mentioned has already been deposited, and there is no issue in this regard," Muniyappa said. His remarks come amid continued protests by the BJP in the Karnataka Legislature demanding Nagendra's resignation and accusing the Congress government of protecting him.

Nagendra had resigned from the cabinet in 2024 following allegations linked to the alleged multi-crore Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam. He was re-inducted into the cabinet in 2026. Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had earlier defended the decision to bring Nagendra back into the cabinet, saying the government received a report from officials indicating that he was not involved in the alleged irregularities.

"Many central ministers have cases. Why haven't they opened their mouth? In the Nagendra case, Siddaramaiah and I spoke, and we took his resignation. For the last two years, he was out of the cabinet. We received a report from our officers' department that he was not involved anywhere, and we included him in the cabinet," Shivakumar said. Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka, however, has continued to target the government over the issue. He announced an indefinite day-and-night dharna inside the Assembly, alleging that the government was shielding Nagendra.

"We are protesting in the Assembly, but there is no response from the Congress. They are protecting Nagendra, who looted 180 crores Dalit amount. So we demand that amount go to Dalits. That is our demand," Ashoka said. Meanwhile, Muniyappa also spoke about the drought situation and shortage of cattle feed in parts of Karnataka, saying the government was taking steps to address the crisis.

"If the BJP is undertaking the padayatra to address the shortage of cattle feed, it is welcome. However, the issue is being politicised," he said. Muniyappa said Rs 1 crore had already been released for each Assembly constituency and additional funds would be provided wherever required for drinking water and cattle fodder.

"If necessary, additional funds will be released to provide drinking water and fodder for cattle. A series of meetings are being held under the leadership of the Chief Minister, and the government is committed to resolving the issue," he said. (ANI)