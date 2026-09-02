"Dam cost Rs 4.80 crore, why spend Rs 5 crore on visit?": BJP's Nagendran targets TN govt over Mettur

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a BJP Seva Sankalp campaign and state-level workshop in Trichy, Nagendran alleged that around Rs 5 crore was spent on the Chief Minister's visit, including the construction of barricades along both sides of the route.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 13:45 IST
"Dam cost Rs 4.80 crore, why spend Rs 5 crore on visit?": BJP's Nagendran targets TN govt over Mettur
BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagendran (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagendran on Wednesday questioned the state government's expenditure on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's visit to Mettur, asking why Rs 5 crore was allegedly spent on the visit when the dam itself was constructed at a cost of only Rs 4.80 crore. "The dam cost Rs 4.80 crore. Why spend Rs 5 crore on a visit?" Nagendran asked while criticising the Tamil Nadu government over the arrangements made for Vijay's recent visit to Mettur for the opening of the dam gates.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a BJP Seva Sankalp campaign and state-level workshop in Trichy, Nagendran alleged that around Rs 5 crore was spent on the Chief Minister's visit, including the construction of barricades along both sides of the route. He questioned the need for what he described as extravagant expenditure, particularly when farmers in the Cauvery delta were facing difficulties due to delayed water release.

Nagendran also criticised the delay in opening the Mettur Dam, which is traditionally opened on June 12 for the Kuruvai cultivation season. He said the dam was opened late because of inadequate water availability. According to the BJP leader, the dam has a total capacity of 95 TMC, while only around 54 TMC of water was available at the time of opening. He added that it could take nearly 12 days for the released water to reach the tail-end areas of the Cauvery delta.

He further accused the Vijay government of failing to effectively negotiate with Karnataka over the release of Tamil Nadu's due share of Cauvery water. Nagendran questioned why the Chief Minister had not exerted greater pressure on Karnataka, despite the state government having ministers from the Congress alliance.

He also alleged that Karnataka had failed to release the quantity of water determined by the Cauvery Water Management Authority and said the Tamil Nadu government should have strongly condemned it. The BJP state president claimed that nearly two lakh hectares of agricultural land in the delta districts had remained uncultivated and demanded compensation for affected farmers.

He also alleged that farmers were protesting in Chennai over the TVK government's failure to fulfil its election promises. On the language issue, Nagendran said there was nothing wrong with providing training to people who do not know Tamil to communicate in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. However, he questioned an alleged statement by a minister that Christianity was more important than Tamil.

"If that is the case, what is the position of Hindus in Tamil Nadu?" he asked. Nagendran also targeted the ruling alliance over differences regarding future political leadership.

"There is no unity even among the parties in the alliance. One minister has even said that he would resign from his post. This government will soon face a downfall," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
IG Metall warns VW of conflict over restructuring plans

IG Metall warns VW of conflict over restructuring plans

Global
2
Pakistan's inflation surges as fuel taxes, wheat failures push prices to 11.2%

Pakistan's inflation surges as fuel taxes, wheat failures push prices to 11....

Global
3
Saudi shipping company Bahri says two sailors killed in incident in Hormuz

Saudi shipping company Bahri says two sailors killed in incident in Hormuz

Global
4
Bond rout, Mideast worries drag European shares to one-month low

Bond rout, Mideast worries drag European shares to one-month low

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Connected Waters: How Digital Infrastructure Could Reshap Carbon Future of China’s Fisheries

Green Energy Is Not a Shortcut to Economic Convergence in Eastern Europe

What Keeps Higher Education Valuable in Fragile, Resource-Scarce Settings?

Africa’s Digital Finance Boom Is Stronger on Access Than on Proven Growth Transmission

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026