MNS-Shiv Sena (UBT) organisers booked over unauthorised protest rally in South Mumbai

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against the organisers of the joint morcha led by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday. The case was filed at Azad Maidan Police Station after the protest march was held without mandatory police clearance and allegedly in violation of prohibitory orders in force in South Mumbai.

Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray led a joint protest march toward the BMC headquarters against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Uddhav Thackeray said the protest was aimed at opposing what he described as an attack on voters' rights and democracy.

"We are standing here today to overthrow the dictator," he said. He claimed that the names of "13 crore people" had been deleted from electoral rolls across the country and alleged that voters had also been excluded in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. "Does the Home Ministry have the power to cancel a person's citizenship rights? They are using that power through Gyanesh Kumar, and that is why we do not want Gyanesh Kumar," he said.

Raj Thackeray called for cancellation of the SIR exercise in Maharashtra. "We demand that the entire SIR conducted in Maharashtra should be cancelled," he said.

"Forty to sixty lakh voters were added during the Assembly elections, and power was captured through this. And now, through SIR, two crore people are being removed. Who are these two crore voters?" he asked. "I appeal to all political parties to go to Delhi and demand that the SIR should be cancelled. Voting machines should be discontinued, and elections should be conducted using ballot papers," he added.

The joint protest comes amid an ongoing political controversy over the SIR exercise and the functioning of the Election Commission. Raj and Uddhav Thackeray had announced the October 4 march against the poll panel, inviting other political parties to participate. The Opposition has alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, while the Election Commission has maintained that the revision process is aimed at updating and cleaning electoral rolls and has mechanisms for claims and objections. (ANI)