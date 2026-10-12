High Security in Central Delhi, INDIA bloc to march to SC despite CJI refusing a meeting

High Security is in place in Central Delhi as the INDIA bloc is set to lead a protest march to the Supreme Court against the electoral irregularities and demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Officer, calling on citizens across the country to join the agitation. Security has been tightened with barricades at multiple locations, and entry and exit at certain metro stations will remain closed from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM on October 12, 2026, for security reasons. Security personnel have been deployed at Barakhamba Road, near Mandi House. RAF (Rapid Action Force) and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel are also deployed along with Delhi Police personnel.

Due to security reasons, the entry and exit of several metro stations will remain closed till 4 PM. These are Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Barakhamba Road. On Sunday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi called on other opposition parties to join the protest march.

"12th October, India marches peacefully as one to the Supreme Court. Students, civil society organisations, Opposition parties: Please join us to defend our democracy," Rahul Gandhi said. Gandhi announced that the INDIA bloc would take to the streets again on October 12, alleging that Delhi Police and Bharatiya Janata Party workers used violence against students and women during the CJP-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"The nation's young came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want. We will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state. Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India, will walk with us. We will submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice on behalf of the nation, demanding an end to vote chori, halting of SIR and the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Mohan Bhagwat cannot silence India's voice. These cowards cannot intimidate us. They will have to step aside. We will march together, with love, brotherhood and patriotism. Daro mat. All of India will march to the Supreme Court," Rahul Gandhi said. Gandhi also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Delhi Police of resorting to "thuggery" and allowing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-BJP workers to perpetrate violence against women and youth.

"Amit Shah's Delhi Police has not only resorted to thuggery itself but is also giving a free hand and encouragement to the real goons of the RSS-BJP to perpetrate violence against women and the youth," he said. He said the government's attempts to suppress the youth would only intensify their anger. "As I had said, the more 'Mogambo Modi' and his government try to suppress them, the more the anger of Gen Z and the students will intensify," Rahul said.

Targeting Amit Shah, Rahul added, "@AmitShah, bring as many police personnel as you wish-10,000, 20,000, or 40,000. Summon as many BJP-RSS goons as you please. We will not be intimidated. We will not back down. This fight will not stop now!" Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, while speaking to ANI about the march scheduled for October 12 in the national capital, said the agitation has evolved into a broader movement to safeguard democracy and urged people to participate.

"This is not only an agitation, but it has become a movement. This movement is to protect the democratic values and principles of this country. The leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has given a general call to everybody to protect the democracy of our country. People of India will come and join tomorrow," he said. Venugopal also said the opposition respected the Chief Justice of India's decision not to meet its delegation but remained committed to marching to the Supreme Court.

"The CJI has declined to meet us, provided that open avenue for giving a petition to the Supreme Court by hand or a general legal way. We respect that decision, but we are very much for marching to the Supreme Court tomorrow..." he said. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor accused the ECI of ignoring the laws and said that the opposition leaders will march to demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and suspension of the SIR exercise.

"The Constitution codifies the rights of citizens of India: the right to vote, to determine your own political choices and to safeguard your own destiny. Unfortunately, maligned forces are trying to steal that right to vote from you. 130 million Indians have been struck from the rolls by an Election Commission that is completely out of control and seems to be ignoring every rule and law in the book. The Congress party is marching to the Supreme Court tomorrow to demand justice, to demand the suspension of the so-called Special Intensive Revision, to cancel the rules under which drastic changes have been made, to restore the votes of those who have been deprived of their constitutional rights and to demand the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner who has done so much wrong," Tharoor said in a video posted on X. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant has rejected the INDIA bloc leaders' request for a meeting to submit a representation over alleged electoral irregularities, stating that they should approach the court by filing a petition as the matter is already sub judice. (ANI)