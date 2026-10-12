Haryana Congress leaders gather at Hooda's residence ahead of INDIA bloc's march to SC

Ahead of the INDIA bloc's march to the Supreme Court on Monday, Haryana Congress leaders, including Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), gathered at the residence of senior party leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The legislators and senior party functionaries assembled at Hooda's residence in New Delhi to formulate their strategy before joining the INDIA bloc's mega demonstration heading towards the apex court.

Speaking to reporters, Haryana Congress MLA Manju Choudhary asserted that the entire opposition has mounted concerted pressure on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government through sustained agitation under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. "The entire Opposition has surrounded the BJP Government. Rahul Gandhi led numerous protests. CJP and others protested on the 10th. Today, the entire Congress party will protest," Choudhary said.

Issuing a strong remark against the Election Commission, the Congress legislator further claimed that party members have received strict directives to present a united front, while demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. "We have been instructed to stand united. We will have Gyanesh Kumar removed from his position," Choudhary added.

Meanwhile, high Security is in place in Central Delhi as the INDIA bloc is set to lead a protest march to the Supreme Court against the electoral irregularities, demanding the resignation of the CEC. They have called on citizens across the country to join the agitation. Security has been tightened with barricades at multiple locations, and entry and exit at certain metro stations will remain closed from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM on October 12, 2026, for security reasons. Security personnel have been deployed at Barakhamba Road, near Mandi House. RAF (Rapid Action Force) and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel are also deployed along with Delhi Police personnel.

For security reasons, the entry and exit of several metro stations will remain closed till 4 PM. These are Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, and Barakhamba Road. (ANI)