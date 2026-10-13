Uttarakhand Governor summons Legislative Assembly for third session on October 27

The Uttarakhand Governor has summoned the Fifth Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly to convene for its third session of 2026 on October 27 at 11 am at the Vidhan Sabha Bhavan in Bhararisain, Gairsain, Chamoli district.

ANI | Updated: 13-10-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 21:36 IST
Uttarakhand Governor summons Legislative Assembly for third session on October 27
Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha logo (Photo/utkh.neva.gov). Image Credit: ANI
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The Uttarakhand Governor has summoned the Fifth Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly to convene for its third session of 2026 on October 27 at 11 am at the Vidhan Sabha Bhavan in Bhararisain, Gairsain, Chamoli district. According to a press note issued by the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the session will begin on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at 11 am.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday unveiled the official logo, website and theme song of Haridwar Kumbh Mela-2027, marking a significant step towards showcasing the religious, spiritual and cultural identity of the grand event on a wider platform. The three initiatives aim to take the unique identity of the Kumbh to audiences across India and abroad, make event-related information accessible through digital platforms, and spread the message of the upcoming religious congregation among the masses.

Addressing the launch event at the auditorium of the Mela Control Building (CCR) in Haridwar, CM Dhami said that the Kumbh is a grand celebration of India’s ancient spiritual traditions, Sanatan culture and collective faith. He noted that Haridwar Kumbh holds immense religious significance for millions of devotees. The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to organising a divine and grand Kumbh Mela in 2027.

All necessary arrangements will be ensured to make the event safe, well-organised and convenient for pilgrims. He added that the official logo, website and song would play an important role in effectively representing the identity of the Kumbh and connecting devotees and the general public with the event. The official logo of Haridwar Kumbh-2027 brings together the religious identity of Haridwar, reverence for the Ganga and the distinctive features of Sanatan traditions. It depicts Maa Ganga, the Har Ki Pauri area, the Dhanush Bridge and the divine glow of sunrise. The logo also features a statue of Lord Shiva, saints and seers, the trident and damru symbols associated with Sanatan traditions as well as the hills of Maa Mansa Devi and Maa Chandi Devi. (ANI)

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