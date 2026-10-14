Maharashtra declares drought in 305 talukas, announces Rs 5,000 Diwali bonus for farmers: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced that the state had declared drought in 305 talukas, up from the earlier 265, and decided to provide a Rs 5,000 Diwali bonus to farmers, with the amount to be credited to their bank accounts before the festival. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the government had decided to extend assistance to farmers facing crop losses and financial distress due to the drought, and had expedited the process compared to previous years.

“Earlier, drought was declared in 265 talukas. Today, we have declared drought in a total of 305 talukas. We have checked old records; normally help is given in December. But this time we have declared drought in advance,” he said. “This Diwali is going to be difficult for farmers. It will be difficult for them to manage during Diwali. Considering this situation, we have discussed and decided to provide assistance to farmers in the coming days. We have decided to give Rs 5,000 to farmers as a Diwali bonus. This amount should reach the farmers' accounts before Diwali. The loan waiver amount is also being credited to their accounts,” the Chief Minister added.

The government aims to provide financial relief to farmers affected by drought and crop losses before the festival, enabling them to meet their festive needs, Fadnavis said. The state had earlier declared 265 of its 358 talukas across 32 districts as drought-affected.

On the water crisis, Fadnavis said the number of tankers supplying drinking water was increasing as water levels continued to decline. He said the government was arranging tanker supplies and would monitor their movement through GPS tracking. “The number of tankers for drinking water is increasing. The water table has gone below 3 meters. We are providing tankers. Tankers will also be tracked via GPS. 16,000 illegal connections have been cut. We have decided to ensure a safe drinking water supply,” he said.

Fadnavis also spoke about a state Cabinet resolution recognising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years as head of government and his contribution to the country's development. Fadnavis said the Cabinet had noted PM Modi's work for the poor and deprived through schemes related to housing, healthcare and sanitation, as well as initiatives such as the One Nation One Ration Card.

"Narendra Modi has completed 25 years as Head of Government. The Cabinet noted his dedicated service to the nation, especially for the poor and deprived. He is a true public servant and a Karmayogi," he said. "He has worked for the poor through schemes for housing, health, and toilets. He has presented a model of good governance to the people through initiatives like One Nation One Ration Card. Today the world is looking at India as a prosperous, powerful and self-reliant nation because of him. This is a matter of great pride for all of us," Fadnavis added.

The Chief Minister also referred to infrastructure projects in Maharashtra, including the Metro, Atal Setu, Samruddhi Expressway and Navi Mumbai International Airport, as well as irrigation and water supply projects. "It was PM Modi who installed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Rajmudra on our warships. Under his leadership, Marathi was granted Classical Language status. Projects like Metro, Atal Setu, Samruddhi Expressway, and Navi Mumbai International Airport are his contributions. 29 major irrigation projects were given to Maharashtra. The Baliraja Sanjivani Yojana was specially created for Maharashtra. Under PM-KUSUM Yojana, Rs 11 lakh crore was given. Land was given for the Indu Mill memorial for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Under PM Modi's leadership, we are planning to celebrate the 200th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule," he said.

"Loans worth Rs 1 lakh crore are being given to farmers. Loans are being given under the Mudra Yojana. 29,000 water supply schemes have been completed. We have created 2 crore jobs in rural areas. AURIC City was developed in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. 100% electrification of railways has been done," Fadnavis added. He said the Cabinet had passed a resolution congratulating PM Modi on his leadership and would send it to the Prime Minister.

"We are working to make India a 5 trillion economy by 2029. The Cabinet has passed a resolution congratulating his leadership, which we will send to PM Modi ji. The Cabinet has also passed a resolution thanking PM Modi, under whose leadership development works worth Rs 12 lakh crore are underway in Maharashtra. We also prayed for PM Modi ji's long life," Fadnavis said. PM Modi completed 25 years at the helm of government on October 7, 2026, beginning his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and serving three consecutive terms as Prime Minister since 2014. (ANI)