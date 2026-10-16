Lehra Do Tiranga rally: "Undeclared emergency", Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal criticise Dipke’s detention

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday criticised the detention of CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke.

ANI | Updated: 16-10-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 21:01 IST
Lehra Do Tiranga rally: "Undeclared emergency", Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal criticise Dipke’s detention
Abhijeet Dipke was detained ahead of Tiranga rally (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday criticised the detention of CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke. Questioning Delhi Police action, Banerjee said on X, "Abhijeet Dipke has been detained for holding the Indian National Flag. Let that sink in. In Independent India, our youth are being detained for peacefully asserting their democratic rights."

Calling the action an “undeclared emergency”, she further said "a government that fears dissent is now trying to intimidate an entire generation into silence. This is the conduct of a fascist regime that cannot tolerate a voice it cannot control. Abhijeet, Ashutosh, Saurav — you represent the courage, conscience and aspirations of India’s youth. You cannot silence an entire generation by suppressing its voice,” she said, adding that she stood firmly with them. WAKE UP, INDIA! The fight for democracy, freedom and the right to dissent will continue." AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on X, “This is nothing but outright dictatorship. Is it a crime to hoist the tricolor? Abhijeet's arrest shows how much Modi ji fears them."

Reacting to the detention of CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X said, “Today is the day of ‘Ekaranga’ versus ‘Tiranga’.” Delhi Police detained Dipke amid ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday.

Delhi Police detained CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke from the residence of NCP-SCP spokesperson Anish Gawande. His detention comes ahead of the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally at Central Park in Connaught Place. A police official informed Dipke during the arrest, stating, “We are placing you under preventive detention. Section 163 is in force in Connaught Place. You are being detained.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Police detained around 150 demonstrators during protests and a planned "Lehra Do Tiranga" march in central Delhi, officials said.The unrest unfolded as protesters, joined by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers, took out a Tiranga rally outside Central Park in Connaught Place. Also, workers from the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Left parties staged a demonstration near Mandi House demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protesters marched demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, raising concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the functioning of the Election Commission of India. (ANI)

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