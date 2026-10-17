BK Hariprasad says Congress will fund CJP, other agitations against PM Modi to protect Constitution

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President BK Hariprasad on Saturday said that Congress members would contribute funds to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other agitations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at protecting the Constitution and democracy. Speaking on the issue, Hariprasad said, "It is our right. Every Congressman will, whatever the contribution we have to make to CJP or any other agitation against PM Modi and who wants to protect the Constitution and democracy, we will fund them."

His remarks came in response to Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy's allegations that the Karnataka government was funding CJP protests in Delhi. "The Home Minister himself has said that CJP and Congress are the same. Protests are taking place everywhere here, including in Bengaluru. They should disclose how much funding is being provided," Kumaraswamy said on Friday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi denied any link between the Congress and the funding of protests in Delhi, saying that participants were bearing their own expenses and that the party's protest was separate from theirs. "People have come here on their own and are bearing their own expenses. It is not that everyone has money; some people have their own resources and are helping 10 others. We have nothing to do with this. Our protest is separate, and theirs is separate," Jarkiholi told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, Kumaraswamy said he and party MLAs had met the newly appointed Governor to congratulate her following his oath-taking ceremony. He clarified that no political discussions took place during the meeting.

Given the Governor's political experience, Kumaraswamy said he was confident that the state had a good Governor. He added that the delegation had drawn the Governor's attention to the need to consider ground realities while working during the current situation. "We came to congratulate the Governor along with our party MLAs, following his oath-taking ceremony yesterday. We did not hold any political discussions with the Governor. The Governor has assumed office in the state at a difficult time," he said.

The Union Minister also denied allegations that he was aspiring to become the state's Home Minister. "I have never set my sights on the Home Minister's post. How many positions are there in our family—seven or eight? In a democracy, anyone has the opportunity to hold any position," he said.

Taking a swipe at the state Home Minister, Kumaraswamy said the position should not be used to cover up illegal activities and questioned the action taken over incidents in the Home Minister's own district. "The Home Minister's post is not meant to cover up illegal activities. As Home Minister, how many incidents that have taken place in your own district have you managed to resolve? You will receive a certificate of appreciation only from those whom you protect," he said. (ANI)