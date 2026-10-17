"Hoisting tricolor will always be our right": Arvind Kejriwal welcomes Abhijeet Dipke's conditional bail

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday welcomed the conditional bail to CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke in connection with the ' Lehra Do Tiranga' rally, declaring that the hoisting of the tricolour will always be their fundamental right.

ANI | Updated: 17-10-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 19:11 IST
"Hoisting tricolor will always be our right": Arvind Kejriwal welcomes Abhijeet Dipke's conditional bail
CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday welcomed the conditional bail to CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke in connection with the ' Lehra Do Tiranga' rally, declaring that the hoisting of the tricolour will always be their fundamental right. In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Jai Hind, Hoisting the tricolor was, is, and will always be our right."

Kejriwal's remarks came after Cockroach Janata Party activist Abhijeet Dipke was granted bail in Delhi, subject to certain conditions, said Delhi Police. According to Delhi Police, Dipke will be released after signing a peace bond. This comes after Ratna Singh, head of legal affairs for the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), on Saturday challenged the legality of party founder Abhijeet Dipke’s arrest and urged the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court to order his immediate release, alleging gross violations of fundamental rights and due process.

In a post on X, Singh questioned how urging citizens to participate in a peaceful national demonstration could be treated as an offence. "The SEM Court should release Abhijeet Dipke, as his arrest is unlawful. He merely urged people to unfurl the Tiranga - how can that by itself be a crime?" Singh wrote.

Singh expressed serious concerns over the manner in which Dipke was picked up from right outside his residence. She claimed that authorities failed to promptly disclose his whereabouts and denied his legal counsel access to him. "The manner in which he was picked up from right outside his residence, no information about his whereabouts, and the fact that even his lawyers have been unable to meet him raise serious concerns about due process and fundamental rights. How can such an apparent abuse of power be justified in a democracy governed by the rule of law? Delhi Police cannot do unlawful acts under the garb of preventive detention," she added.

Earlier, Delhi Police detained Dipke on October 16 to prevent him from leading the scheduled 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally at Central Park in Connaught Place. Authorities invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), imposing strict prohibitory orders against public assemblies in Central Delhi. The protests come amid continued demonstrations by Opposition leaders, INDIA bloc parties and student organisations against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its handling of the electoral process. (ANI)

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