"Trying to play victim card": BJP's CR Kesavan slams Priyanka Gandhi amid Raihan Vadra exhibition row

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan on Thursday targeted Congres MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the Bikaner House exhibition controversy involving her son Raihan Vadra, accusing the "Nehru-Gandhi Congress first family" of considering itself above the law. Speaking to ANI, Kesavan said Bikaner House's policy guidelines clearly state that exhibitions must not display political content, accusing Priyanka Gandhi of "attempting to play the victim card".

"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s remarks betray a shocking sense of entitlement and arrogance on the part of the Congress first family, which considers itself above the law of the land. The policy guidelines of Bikaner House clearly state that exhibitions must not display political content. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is now trying to dubiously play the victim card after her son’s work clearly and blatantly flouted the prevailing rules. But when has the Nehru-Gandhi Congress first family ever bothered to respect the law of the land or our democratic traditions?" he said. He added that, for Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the "Congress first family", the laws of the land are "only for ordinary people and do not apply to their privileged dynasty."

This comes after Raihan Vadra on Wednesday alleged that the management of Bikaner House asked him to remove the "bulk" of his artworks at an exhibition, which were documenting student protests and other demonstrations. In a social media post on Instagram, Raihan wrote, "Five hours ago, the Bikaner House Management forced me to remove the bulk of the artworks displayed in my show "No Idea Is Final", which opens this evening at 7 pm. The photos were of the youth protests in Delhi. Apparently, the content is "objectionable". They also directed me to remove two photos of the Tiranga. I have refused. I will not take down a picture of the Indian flag."

Raihan said the show will go on in part for now, and if necessary, he will find another venue and "display the entire collection of protest photos". Meanwhile, the Bikaner House Management Society on Thursday said certain photographs displayed in the exhibition, "No Idea Is Final," were "found to be inconsistent" with its policy and that their removal was requested. The Society said photographs consistent with its policy continue to be displayed.

Congress and the opposition leaders have come out in support of Raihan amid the row. Taking to X, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra backed her son, stating, "When someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn't know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect. You stand for what is true, and everything beautiful will find its way to you. I am proud of you, always will be."(ANI)