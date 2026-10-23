"Censorship has driven another nail into coffin of India's global reputation": Shashi Tharoor slams removal of Raihan Vadra's photographs at Bikaner House

"And worst of all, this censorship has driven one more nail into the coffin of India's global reputation as a freedom-loving democracy," the Congress MP said.

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 12:09 IST
"Censorship has driven another nail into coffin of India's global reputation": Shashi Tharoor slams removal of Raihan Vadra's photographs at Bikaner House
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday slammed the removal of photographs from Raihan Vadra's exhibition at Bikaner House in New Delhi, alleging that the move had damaged India's global reputation as a freedom-loving democracy and raised serious concerns over freedom of expression. In a post on X, Tharoor termed the incident a "disgrace at so many levels", arguing that photographs depicting protest demonstrations represented events rather than necessarily conveying political positions.

"This is a disgrace at so many levels," Tharoor said, listing his objections to the decision to remove the photographs from the exhibition, "No Idea Is Final". He said the images depicted events that had already received widespread public and media attention, questioning why photographs of demonstrations should be considered political content merely because they documented protests.

"The images are of events that have already been burned into the public consciousness, and many of the photos would have echoed similar images that the public has already seen in the media and online," Tharoor said, adding that "While Bikaner House is free to have a policy against political stands, photographs of a protest demonstration are a depiction of an event and not political in themselves; they would almost certainly have passed muster had the matter been brought to a court as an issue of freedom of expression." "And worst of all, this censorship has driven one more nail into the coffin of India's global reputation as a freedom-loving democracy," the Congress MP said.

He also noted that the controversy had brought considerable attention to Raihan Vadra's photographic work, potentially reaching a larger audience than the exhibition itself would have attracted. "Anyway, the publicity this episode has received will have reached a far larger audience, in Delhi and worldwide, than the exhibition itself might have, had it been allowed to proceed undisturbed. I thank heavy-handed officials for giving a well-deserved boost to the photographic talents and career of @RaihanrVadra," Tharoor said.

The controversy erupted after Raihan Vadra, son of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alleged that Bikaner House management had asked him to remove several photographs from his exhibition shortly before its scheduled opening. He said the images included photographs documenting student protests and two photographs of the Indian national flag. The Bikaner House Management Society maintained that certain photographs were inconsistent with its policy and that their removal had been requested. It said photographs complying with the venue's guidelines continued to be displayed.

The incident triggered a political confrontation, with Congress leaders criticising the decision as an infringement on artistic expression, while the BJP maintained that exhibitions must adhere to the venue's rules. Meanwhile, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan offered to host the exhibition in its entirety, saying the state would be proud to welcome “No Idea Is Final”, with "no exclusions, no exceptions".

However, Keralam BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar questioned the offer, alleging preferential treatment for Raihan Vadra and asking whether the rights of ordinary young people received similar attention. (ANI)

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