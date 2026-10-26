Himachal Assembly Speaker seeks National Highway status for strategically important Dharamshala-Pangi road

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Monday met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and urged him to approve a strategic road corridor connecting Dharamshala, Chamba and Pangi, including the construction of a tunnel between Chuwari and Chamba, as a National Highway.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 17:53 IST
Himachal Assembly Speaker seeks National Highway status for strategically important Dharamshala-Pangi road
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Monday met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and urged him to approve a strategic road corridor connecting Dharamshala, Chamba and Pangi, including the construction of a tunnel between Chuwari and Chamba, as a National Highway. During the meeting at Gadkari's official residence, Pathania submitted a written representation seeking early approval for the Shahpur/Draman-Singhuta-Chuwari-Chamba-Jot-Tissa-Sach-Pangi road corridor, citing its strategic importance for national security, regional connectivity and tourism.

Pathania told the Union Minister that the road was strategically significant for the Indian Army's divisional headquarters at Yol Cantonment in Dharamshala. He said the corridor could facilitate the movement of troops and military equipment to border areas in the event of aggression by Pakistan or China. Describing the road as a matter of national security, Pathania urged the Centre to include the Draman-Singhuta-Chuwari-Chamba stretch via Jot in the proposed National Highway network and grant approval at the earliest.

He pointed out that the Chamba-Tissa-Bairagarh-Sach section was already under active consideration by the Centre for construction under the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF). However, he said, developing only that stretch would not fulfil the broader strategic objective unless the Draman-Singhuta-Chuwari-Chamba section was also included. Pathania further informed Gadkari that the Shahpur/Draman-Singhuta-Chuwari-Chamba road via Jot had already been widened under the World Bank and Central Infrastructure Fund (CIF), and had now become nearly a double-lane road.

Recalling previous correspondence on the issue, the Assembly Speaker said he had earlier been assured that the proposal would be considered for early approval in the public interest. Gadkari assured Pathania that the Central government was in the final stages of deliberations on a policy for declaring new National Highways. He said the proposal would be considered for approval in the public interest once the new guidelines and criteria were finalised.

The Union Minister also acknowledged the strategic sensitivity of the road for Chamba district and the country, saying its approval would provide significant relief to the aspirational district while benefiting national security and tourism. Pathania said the proposed corridor would improve connectivity between Gaggal Airport, Shahpur, Chamba and Pangi, enabling military personnel, tourists and residents to travel more conveniently and reduce journey times to the remote region.

The proposed road corridor is expected to strengthen connectivity to Pangi, a remote tribal area of Chamba district, while improving access for residents and supporting tourism and strategic mobility. (ANI)

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