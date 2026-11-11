National Education Day: Kharge, DK Shivakumar, other leaders pay tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary, remembering his contributions to India's freedom struggle, secularism and the development of the country's education system. The day is also observed as National Education Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of independent India's first Education Minister.

In a post on X, Kharge described Azad as a towering freedom fighter, visionary statesman and eminent scholar whose ideals continued to inspire the country's vision of an inclusive and progressive society. "On his birth anniversary, we pay our heartfelt tributes to Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, a towering freedom fighter, visionary statesman, eminent scholar, Former Congress President, and Independent India's first Education Minister," Kharge said.

Highlighting Azad's commitment to secularism, national unity and inclusive education, he said, "An ardent champion of secularism, national unity, and inclusive education, Maulana Azad laid the foundations of an India where knowledge empowers every citizen and diversity remains our greatest strength." Kharge further said that Azad's ideals continued to inspire the Congress Party and guide its vision of a progressive and inclusive India.

Extending his greetings on National Education Day, he added, "On National Education Day, my warm greetings to students, teachers, educators, and all those working tirelessly to shape young minds and build an enlightened nation." Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also remembered Azad, highlighting his contributions to education, equality, national unity and institution-building.

"The foundations of a progressive nation rest on education, equality and unity, ideals that Maulana Abul Kalam Azad championed throughout his life," Shivakumar said in a post on X. He further noted that Azad's contributions to higher education, institution-building and the promotion of India's rich cultural heritage continued to shape the nation.

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra also paid his respects to the former Education Minister, recalling his contribution to laying the foundations of modern education in India. "On the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education Minister of India and a recipient of the 'Bharat Ratna', a staunch supporter of the principles of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, we pay our deepest respects to him," Dotasra said.

NCP Rajya Sabha MP Parth Ajit Pawar highlighted Azad's role in India's educational and cultural development, particularly his efforts to promote higher education, scientific research, technical education and cultural institutions. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Law and Justice also commemorated the occasion, emphasising the importance of accessible and inclusive education in building an enlightened and progressive society.

In a post on X, the Ministry said that education played a transformative role in shaping informed, responsible and empowered citizens. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi also announced that the Minority Affairs Department would pay tribute to Azad by offering floral tributes at his grave near Jama Masjid.

National Education Day is observed every year on November 11 to mark the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who served as independent India's first Education Minister from 1947 to 1958. (ANI)