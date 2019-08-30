International Development News
UP: SP names Mahraj Singh Dhangar as candidate for Tundla bypolls

Mahraj Singh Dhangar will be the Samajwadi Party candidate for the by-polls to Tundla Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh, party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced on Friday.

ANI Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
Updated: 30-08-2019 18:16 IST
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Mahraj Singh Dhangar will be the Samajwadi Party candidate for the by-polls to Tundla Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh, party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced on Friday. By-elections are due for 13 Assembly seats which fell vacant after sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha.

Dhangar will take on BSP candidate Sunil Kumar Chittod. The SP and the BSP had tied up for the Lok Sabha polls but BSP supremo Mayawati later parted ways and decided to go solo. Hamirpur will go to polls on September 23, while the Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for other seats. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
