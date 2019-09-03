Amit Shah meets representatives from J&K after abrogation of Article 370

Union Minister of Home Affairs Shri Amit Shah met three different groups of representatives from Jammu and Kashmir today.

This was his first meeting with the representatives of sarpanches from various districts of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. He also met representatives of fruit growers, agricultural markets and some members of local horticulture associations. He also met the representatives of the community of people displaced in the partition. All three delegations congratulated the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister for the courageous step of abolishing article 370 and 35A.

Shri Shah informed the delegation of sarpanches that henceforth the provisions of the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendment Acts would be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir and this would serve to empower local governance and Panchayati Raj institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the issue of mobile connectivity and restoration of communications, the Union Home Minister said that the issue would be expedited and that a solution would be found as quickly as possible. Greeting the sarpanches, Shri Shah hailed them as the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir and said that it would be their responsibility to ensure that the benefits of various government schemes would reach the correct beneficiaries and that an atmosphere of peace and prosperity is maintained. Shri Shah promised to begin recruitment for various government jobs at the earliest and said that the government would ensure merit-based recruitment of at least five aspirants from each village.

The representatives of fruit growers expressed their concern regarding the possibility of unsold and wasted produce. Shri Shah reassured them by saying that the government is in touch with concerned agencies to resolve the issue. He noted that with the abrogation of Article 370, the benefits of various government schemes like PM Fasal Bima Yojana would reach all farmers of Jammu and Kashmir now.

Shri Shah clarified that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir would be restored as soon as the situation warrants, and asked the representatives to not believe any rumors. Shri Shah reassured the representatives that nobody's land would be taken away and government land would be used for the establishment of industries, hospitals, and educational institutions. This would not only create employment opportunities for the locals but also enhance tax revenues for the state, which in turn would be used for the welfare of the people.

Shri Shah said that it was essential to change the atmosphere and bring the people of Jammu and Kashmir to the mainstream. Shri Shah promised to begin the process of Block level elections as quickly as possible. He told the representatives that your fight is against terrorism, as is ours, hence we should ensure an atmosphere of peace in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest.

Shri Shah met the representatives of the displaced people who had initially registered in various stages of India but later settled in Jammu and Kashmir. Shri Shah assured them that they are being considered for inclusion in the scheme under which displaced families registered in Jammu and Kashmir are given financial assistance.

