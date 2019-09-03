Mimi Majumder to be BJP candidate for Badharghat bypoll

The ruling BJP on Tuesday announced that Mimi Majumder will be its candidate for the byelection to the Badharghat Assembly seat. The byelection to the Badharghat constituency will be held on September 23. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Dilip Sarkar.

The BJP announced that Majumder, a school teacher would be its candidate for the byelection. The opposition CPI-M and Congress have already announced the names of their candidates for the bypoll.

The CPI(M) has fielded Bulti Biswas for the byelection while Congress has already announced that Ratan Das will be its candidate for the Badharghat bypoll. Both Biswas and Das had contested the Badharghat seat in last year's Assembly election but lost to Sarkar in the polls.

Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti said the notification for the by-election was made on August 28 and the last date for filing of nomination is September 4. The last date of withdrawal of nomination is September 7 and counting would be held on September 27..

