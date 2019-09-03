International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK PM Johnson loses majority in parliament after lawmaker defects to Liberal Democrats

Reuters London
Updated: 03-09-2019 20:27 IST
UK PM Johnson loses majority in parliament after lawmaker defects to Liberal Democrats

Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost his working majority in parliament on Tuesday when one of his Conservative lawmakers defected to the pro-European Union Liberal Democrats. Phillip Lee crossed the floor of the House of Commons just as Johnson began giving a statement on last month's G7 summit.

"I have reached the conclusion that it is not possible to serve my constituents' and country's best interests as a Conservative Member of Parliament," he said in a statement. "This Conservative government is aggressively pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways. It is putting lives and livelihoods at risk unnecessarily and it is wantonly endangering the integrity of the United Kingdom."

Also Read: UK's Boris Johnson puts his feet up in Macron's palace

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019