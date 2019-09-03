WB legislator suspended for entire Assembly session

Congress MLA Dulal Bor, who recently switched over to the BJP, was on Tuesday suspended for the entire session of the Assembly till September 6, following a motion passed against him for violating the norms of the House and insulting the Speaker's chair. During the calling attention motion, Bor raised slogans against the state government over the issue of a woman's gangrape at Basanti area of South 24 Parganas.

The Bagdah MLA claimed that the woman was raped in front of her daughter last week. Despite requests by Speaker Biman Banerjee to calm down and take his seat, a defiant Bor walked out of the Assembly, prompting government chief whip Nirmal Ghosh to bring a motion against him.

The motion demanded that Bor be suspended for the entire session for failing to comply with the House rules and disrespecting the speaker's chair. Left Front legislative party leader Sujan Chakraborty, however, requested that the legislator be given a chance to defend himself.

Ghosh, on his part, said the BJP MLA was regular offender and that on Monday, too, he had tried to hamper the Assembly proceedings. The speaker allowed the motion, following which it was passed by a voice vote.

Bor was on Monday suspended for the day and removed from the Assembly by marshals as he defied the speaker's order and moved to the well of the House to protest against alleged attacks on his party leaders in various parts of the state. PTI PNT RMS RMS.

