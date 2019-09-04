After parliament defeat, British PM says will call early polls

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday he would table a parliamentary motion to call an early election after lawmakers voted against his Brexit strategy in a major defeat.

"I don't want an election but if MPs vote tomorrow to stop the negotiations and to compel another pointless delay of Brexit, potentially for years, then that will be the only way to resolve this," he told the House of Commons.

