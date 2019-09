British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top advisor Dominic Cummings denied that he had described the government's attempts to renegotiate the Brexit deal with Brussels as a sham.

When asked on Wednesday if the Brexit negotiations with the EU were a sham, Cummings said: "No. I never said that."

