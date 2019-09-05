EU urges Iran to 'reverse' scale-back from nuclear deal

Brussels, Sep 5 (AFP) The EU on Thursday urged Iran to reverse its scale-back of commitments to the nuclear accord struck with world powers after the Islamic Republic announced it was ending curbs on atomic research. European Commission spokesman Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela told a media briefing in Brussels that the decision was "inconsistent" with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, under which the accord is implemented.

"And in this context we urge Iran to reverse these steps and refrain from further measures that undermine the nuclear deal," he said. Iran has been progressively pulling back from the terms of the 2015 deal as it comes under intensifying sanctions pressure from the United States, which exited the accord under President Donald Trump.

The remaining powers -- Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China -- are seeking to keep the deal alive. The European powers are trying to reduce US-Iran tensions, but Washington and Tehran are hardening their strategies. In July, Iran abandoned commitments restricting its uranium stockpile and the level of uranium enrichment. On Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ordered all limits on nuclear research and development to be lifted. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)