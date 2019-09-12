Ex-SP MPs file nomination for RS bypolls

Former Samajwadi Party leaders Surendra Singh Nagar and Sanjay Seth, who recently joined the BJP, filed their nomination papers on Thursday for the Rajya Sabha bye-elections from Uttar Pradesh. Both Nagar and Seth had resigned from the Upper House of Parliament and the SP before joining the BJP last month.

Nagar is a two-time member of Parliament, and Seth, a well-known realtor of Uttar Pradesh, was the SP's treasurer. Candidature of both leaders was announced by BJP working president JP Nadda last week.

After filing their nomination papers, Nagar and Seth said that they were inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Polling for both the seats will be held on September 23 and counting will be taken up the same day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)