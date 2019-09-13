International Development News
Tej Pratap Yadav's wife rushes out of in-laws residence in tears

Aishwarya Rai, former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav's wife, on Friday came out of her in-law's residence in tears.

ANI Patna (Bihar)
Updated: 13-09-2019 15:34 IST
Aishwarya Rai coming out of her in-laws on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Aishwarya Rai, former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav's wife, on Friday came out of her in-law's residence in tears. Rai, clad in a yellow suit, left Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi's residence in a huff and sat in a car purportedly belonging to her father, RJD legislator Chandrika Rai.

The duo tied the knot in May last year, but six months later, Tej Pratap filed for a divorce asserting that he was unhappy with the marriage. According to the sources, Rai was living with her in-laws even after her marriage with Tej Pratap turned sour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
